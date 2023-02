SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas firefighters are working to contain an RV and structure fire Monday in Smith County.

The Mineola Fire Department said an RV and storage building are on fire on 23481 Overview Drive in Mineola. The Lindale, Dixie and Mineola Fire Departments are at the scene, and no injuries were reported at this time.

This is a developing story. KETK News is working to get you the latest information.