TYLER, Texas (KETK) — No Kid Hungry Texas is doubling down in the battle against food insecurity across the state — and they’re doing so in our backyard.

Over the last several years, the organization has handed out $30,000 grants to schools in the Tyler area, which has been used to feed students. Taking a step further, No Kid Hungry has said that it’s about providing the right kinds of food, doing so by bringing in nutrition directors from across the state to rural school districts especially.

“There are unique challenges associated with growing up in a rural community, like less access to, to healthcare options and less employment opportunities. And so we’re really here to be a supportive partner among rural school districts to really help them expand their programs and to make sure that kids in their community have access to the meals that they, they need.” Mia Medina, Program Manager for No Kid Hungry Texas

As many as one in four children face hunger in Texas and in rural communities, that number is even higher.