LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin emergency officials responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

The Lufkin Police and Fire Department responded to the fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue around 2:33 p.m.

Lufkin Fire responded with four engines, one chief, and two ambulances with a total of 17 personnel, according to Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson.

The first unit on the scene reported heavy fire from the home. A second structure on the property caught fire as well, Watson said.

The owner was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Lufkin Police assisted with traffic control as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation by Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman.