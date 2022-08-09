HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – No students were injured after a Hawkins ISD bus was involved in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon, the district announced.

The district is asking parents to pick up their students from the high school if they were on Bus 7.

Hawkins ISD said there were ambulances on the scene and all children were released.

A DPS trooper on the scene said the school bus uses a private road as a turnaround and pulled out in front of a Hyundai SUV. The driver of the SUV was taken taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A tower knocked the power to Hawkins ISD’s phone lines, the district said. Calls going to the school aren’t available at the moment.