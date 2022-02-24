TYLER, Texas (KETK) – No students were injured after a Tyler ISD bus crashed early Thursday morning.

According to Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines, the bus hit a pole at Old Jacksonville Highway and Rice Road. There were some high school students on board, but no injuries were reported.

A release from the school identified the bus as Bus 34. They said Bus 42 was also delayed as they were offering assistance and took the students to Tyler Legacy.

Hines said the driver suffered a “medical emergency”, but everyone is alright now. The crash was not weather-related, she said.

Records show that the call about the crash came into first responders around 7:40 a.m. All students were safe and in school by 8:30 a.m.