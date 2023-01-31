TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More NobiliTea locations are coming to East Texas soon bringing the number up to nine total.

NobiliTea has locations currently open in Nacogdoches and on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler but have more on the horizon.

The new locations will be in Jacksonville, Lindale and Longview and should be complete and ready to open by late 2023 and in total will have five Tyler locations.

“Tyler, TX is the Corporate Headquarters for NobiliTea and none of this is possible without the amazing people here in East Texas!,” NobiliTea said in a Facebook post. “We will eventually have five across Tyler and cover every part of the community.”