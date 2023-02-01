TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed due to icy weather on Wednesday, according to the county.

Officials said the following offices will be closed Wednesday and plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday:

Smith County Courthouse

Smith County Annex Building

Cotton Belt Building

Road and Bridsge

Animal Control and Shelter

Elections Administration Office

Veteran Services Office

Facility Services Office

“

Smith County facilities not noted above may opt for alternate delays or closings at the discretion of the respective Elected or Appointed Official,” the county said in a release.