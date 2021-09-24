Noonday Volunteer Fire Department gets new equipment to use during crash rescues

NOONDAY, Texas (KETK)- The Noonday Volunteer Fire Department recently obtained new rescue equipment which will help them better serve the community.

“Noonday VFD added two sets of extrication tools to their engines with a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural VFD Assistance Program and another entity,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Josh Bardwell. “The VFD has a high call volume of rescue requests due to its proximity to Tyler and major highways within their area. These new battery-operated cutters and spreaders will help them rescue motorists more efficiently.”

The cutters assist first responders so they may cut through medal, while spreaders help them open vehicles to extricate people from crashes.

The Noonday VFD cutters have 295,400 lbs of cutting force and the spreaders have a force of 228,126 lbs.

“We appreciate the opportunity to purchase these time saving tools thanks to the Texas A&M Forest Service grant combined with a TC Energy grant and backing from Smith County ESD, the Noonday City Council and the community,” said Noonday VFD Fire Chief Mel Harper. “The tools replace older hydraulic gasoline powered tools that took a lot of time to set up at the scene of an accident. We can basically start using the tools immediately upon arrival, lessening precious rescue time.”

The department had training with their new equipment.

“One of our local towing companies donated two cars for our department, so all the members were able to receive hands on training,” said Harper.

Firefighters have already used their tools to help others.

“The department recently used the tools in response to a vehicle accident and they functioned very well, confirming the value of the updated tools,” said Harper.

The department was established in 1972 and has open enrollment for volunteers. To apply please email Fire Chief Harper at mel.haper@smithcountyfire.org.

Texas A&M Forest Service is an agency operating within the Texas A&M University System and as the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administrator is committed to protecting lives, property and natural resources. The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is funded by Texas State Legislature and provides cost share funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training. For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please click here.