TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler recently installed new ADA curb ramps, accessible pedestrian push buttons and pedestrian signal heads at North Broadway Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The city’s new pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection are a part of traffic safety improvements at 16 different Tyler intersections that were approved back in 2021. The improvements also included upgraded vehicle detection systems and cellular communications, according to a press release.

“These improvements enhance pedestrian safety at the intersection, improve vehicle traffic flow efficiencies through the new vehicle detection system, and give traffic operations staff the capabilities to remotely monitor and make changes to the traffic signal operations,” said traffic engineer Cameron Williams.

The signal and crosswalk improvement project was also a part of the 2020 Highway Safety Improvement Program. That program allowed the city to pay only 10% of the improvement’s cost and any overrun while the Federal Highway Administration covered the remaining 90%, according to a City of Tyler press release.