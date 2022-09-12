CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – North Cherokee Water Supply announced Monday that their water restrictions are no longer in effect.

The restrictions which went into effect in Aug. are no longer necessary due to improved weather conditions.

Residents were not allowed to water outside except from midnight to 6 a.m. for even addresses on Monday and Wednesday and odd addresses on Tuesday and Thursday. This restriction also applied to automatic irrigation systems, hose end sprinklers and drip irrigation systems.

