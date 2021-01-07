North East Texas principal placed on administrative leave

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Liberty Eylau High School Principal Kendrick Smith has been placed on administrative leave due to personnel reasons.

According to a statement released by communications director, Matt Fry, the staff was informed on Monday, that on January 5, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Wright would assume administrative leadership of the High School campus.

“It is the policy of the district to not share details of personnel issues,” said Fry.

No information has been released as to why Smith has been put on leave.