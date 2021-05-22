North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority awards 6 high school students first ever safe driving scholarship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Six students were awarded the first ever safe driving scholarship from the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority totaling $3000.

The purpose of the scholarship is to promote safe driving among high school students and the Tyler community.

Students had a chance to write an essay about safe driving, which was used to select the winners, along with their academic and extra-curricular accomplishments.

One of the recipients wrote about the time they got their first ticket.

“It was actually on my first day of school junior year and I was definitely on my phone making a phone call,” Bailee Boyd, one of the six recipients said. “My eyes were fully on the road, but you still have to be hands free with both hands on the wheel. So from that experience, I learned to make sure that I am never on my phone even if my eyes are on the road.”

Among the winners, five students were selected from Whitehouse High School and one from Tyler High School.

Recipients will be able to use the money for tuition, books, room and any other college related expenses.