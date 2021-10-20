North Hopkins ISD student arrested, charged with terroristic threat

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-year-old student at North Hopkins ISD was arrested for terroristic threat that happened at his school, police said.

Troy Michael Stockton is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by chief of police at the North Hopkins ISD on Tuesday evening in reference to a threat that occurred at the school earlier in the day.

They had an investigator contact the school personnel to start a criminal investigation.

Stockton was arrested at his residence at approximately 9:31 p.m.

“I want the community to know that any threat made toward another student or our schools will be taken seriously and investigated immediately,” Sheriff Lewis Tatum said.

A statement from North Hopkins ISD said that they acted immediately to confront the student, address the situation and conduct a preliminary investigation.

Their preliminary investigation indicated that there was “no credible threat of imminent harm.” Still, they turned the incident over to law enforcement and expect to have a greater police presence on campus Wednesday morning.

North Hopkins ISD said that the student is not currently attending school and “North Hopkins ISD has taken all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.” They said they are confident the schools, students and staff are not in any danger.

“We know that, in today’s world, any news of this kind is upsetting,” a release from North Hopkins ISD said. “Rest assured that your child’s safety and security is always uppermost in our thoughts and actions. The NHISD, its administration, and tis staff tale all reports of this nature very seriously, and we appreciate your continued support and patience during this time.”