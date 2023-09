KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The North Kilgore Paving Project has now completed their construction on the second half of Fritz Swanson road and will allow through traffic on Friday.

Courtesy City of Kilgore

Courtesy City of Kilgore

Courtesy City of Kilgore

Courtesy City of Kilgore

Courtesy City of Kilgore

The city said entire project, that began on Aug. 28, consumed over 3,600 tons of asphalt and was completed three days ahead of schedule.