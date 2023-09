TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All northbound lanes are closed on Robert E. Lee Drive and South Broadway Avenue as police are on the scene of a rollover pin-in accident.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Office Andy Erbaugh, there are no updates on injuries as of 5:30 p.m. but officials are on the scene and all traffic on the northbound lanes are being diverted at this time.

