WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and it also marks the 25th anniversary of The Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center.

The center honored their founding members on Thursday, April 6 with an Open House and Celebration at their office in Winnsboro.

“The vision of our founding supporters made it possible to provide hope and healing for thousands of victims of child abuse,” Executive Director Lauren Zastany said. “We welcome the community to join us to celebrate the many lives on which we have all made an impact and to honor those who made the dream of providing a place of healing a reality.”

Founding members attending the celebration include former Wood County District Attorney Mark Taylor and Georgia Moore, a volunteer who ran the first NETCAC phone line from her dining room.

According to NETCAC, Moore recently turned 90-years-old and is asking for donations to the center in lieu of gifts.

“A lot of people have played important roles in the founding and growth of the Child Advocacy Center,” Board President Pamela Buttrick said. “It takes a community, and that’s what we have. We’re excited to honor these people, and eager to show our Center to the community and what their contributions have done for thousands of children.”

The open house will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at 5920 north State Highway 37. Later this month there will also be a Light of Hope event in Gilmer and and a Wrapping Children in Love event in Quitman.

“We’d love to have all of the people in our community join us to see what their support has done for children in Northeast Texas over the past 25 years,” Buttrick said. “We are well on our way to accomplishing our mission of ending child abuse in east Texas, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our community.”

For more information on their anniversary and upcoming events visit NETCAC online.