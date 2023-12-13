WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center (NETCAC) announced on Wednesday that they had received their largest donation ever from the Help-A-Child Benefit.

According to a release, the Help-A-Child event is held annually and includes activities like a chili and brisket cook-off, an Ag Mechanics class build-off, a raffle of a Kubota side-by-side and trailer, and more. The proceeds of the event reportedly go to various efforts supporting Northeast Texas, including NETCAC.

This year’s gift saw an increase of over $11,000 from last year, with 2023’s charitable donations totaling $48,250.

NETCAC thanked the citizens of Hopkins County for their generosity that led to the donation.

“Our mission is to bring hope and healing while working together to break the cycle of child abuse, and today, the people who run Help-A-Child did just that. They brought hope to hundreds of children this year,” said Pamela Buttrick, President of the NETCAC Board of Directors.

NETCAC serves several counties in Northeast Texas.

“NETCAC serves an eight-county area of Northeast Texas, including Hopkins, Franklin, and Delta counties, and provides a safe, child-friendly environment for child victims of child sexual and/or physical abuse, or who have witnessed a violent crime or drug use in their home,” NETCAC said in their release.