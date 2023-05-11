TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new report from the UT Tyler School of Medicine said that a lack of resources and access to care means that Northeast Texas has a pediatric patient mortality rate almost 2.5 times higher than the national average.

The Pediatric Health Status Report lists the following reasons for the high mortality rate:

Northeast Texas had higher rates of children living in poverty and food insecurity, preterm births and teen births than both the state and national averages.

Northeast Texas children are more than twice as likely to be uninsured as their national counterparts.

Twenty-four counties don’t have a board-certified pediatrician, which means that over 105,000 children in the region don’t have access to a pediatrician in their county.

In the entire 42-county region, there are no pediatric intensive care beds.

“Children are the future of our community, and it is alarming to see the significant pediatric health issues present in Northeast Texas,” said Dr. Valerie B. Smith, Smith County Local Health Authority and UT Tyler’s School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Pediatrics. “This report shows the urgent need to address the critical pediatric health care shortages in our region. We must work together to improve the health outcomes for our children and ensure they can thrive.”

Smith is a parent who said she had to have her own child transferred to Children’s Medical Hospital in Dallas since Tyler had no pediatric emergency room physicians, pediatric ICU beds or subspecialists. Her daughter Ashley was treated in Dallas 15 hours after she first began presenting symptoms and is now attending UT Austin, according to a UT Tyler press release.

2022 data from UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler reportedly shows that they had to transfer 938 children to hospitals beyond the region for appropriate care like a necessary subspecialist, intensive care or monitoring capabilities.

“Ashley knows how many things could have gone differently which would have changed her

outcome and how important it was that she had the care she needed when she needed it,” Smith said. “I am acutely aware of this, too, every time I send a patient to Dallas because we cannot provide the care they need in East Texas. I wonder whether the delay will impact their prognosis.”

UT Tyler’s press release said that 58.4% of Northeast Texas pediatric patients have to be taken over 80 miles to receive specialty pediatric care.

“The pediatric shortages, especially the shortages of subspecialists, in Northeast Texas are deeply

concerning. Now more than ever, it is vital that we begin to plan on how we are going to address pediatric care,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, UT Tyler School of Medicine founding dean. “The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine is committed to addressing this critical issue by providing high quality medical education to prepare our students to be the future pediatricians and subspecialists of East Texas.”

To learn more or to read The Pediatric Health Status visit UT Tyler online.