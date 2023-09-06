TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Northeast Texas Nurse Honor Guard was formed in February, they pay tribute at fellow nursing colleagues’ memorial services.

The Nurse Honor Guard Council has been around since 2013 nationwide. Their mission is to honor colleagues by performing nightingale tribute at memorials, bringing some comfort to families during difficult times.

“To be able to recognize that sacrifice by these individual nurses is just so incredibly meaningful and powerful to be a part of that experience,” said Kari Froneberger, the Director of Quality Infection Prevention, at Sulphur Springs Christus Mother Frances Hospital.

It’s similar to military funeral services, paying tribute for a lifetime of dedication.

“We honor the nurse with the white rose, we light the Florence nightingale candle, and we do the nightingale prayer for the family, ” said Anitha Sanderson, Chief Nursing Officer at Sulphur Springs Christus Mother Frances Hospital.

Sanderson wanted to bring the program to East Texas communities.

“Really a privilege, it’s a privilege that the families allow us to do it a privilege that we get to honor these nurses that have passed, it’s just a special time,” said Sanderson.

There are already more than 160 members of the Northeast Texas Nurse Honor Guard.

30 of their members are committed to being in memorial services in several East Texas Counties.

“Of course, the family is so appreciative to honor their loved ones’ nursing career and what all they’ve done,” said Sanderson.

Honoring colleagues who gave so much of their time in life to support others.

“Nurses are very traditionally selfless, they don’t want the honor while they’re alive so it’s an opportunity for us as nurses and as nurse leaders, it’s an opportunity for us to give back,” said Froneberger.

Any active or retired RNs in Texas are welcome to join. For those interested in being a part of this, click to the Facebook or their number is (903) 439-4049 and email is netxnhginfo@gmail.com.