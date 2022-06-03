CENTER, Texas (KETK) – The National Transportation Safety Board has ruled that a plane crash in Deep East Texas more than two years ago was likely caused by the pilot not having proper certification to fly in bad weather conditions and disorientation from flying through a thunderstorm.

In May 2020, 73-year-old pilot John D. Scull and 81-year-old Carolyn Hooker Scull were killed in a crash near the Center airport as Scull attempted to land following a journey from Colorado.

The day began in Del Norte, Colorado, when Scull took off from Astronaut Kent Rominger Airport at 9:19 a.m. local time and landed in Gainesville, Texas at 1:57 p.m. Less than an hour later, Scull took off at 2:39 p.m. and headed for Center.

As he was getting ready to land, the plane was caught in a small thunderstorm. The NTSB report states “there was no evidence that [Scull] received a weather briefing before the flight.”

The airport in Center was also closed at the time of the crash, and had been for more than six weeks, due to construction. “Investigators did not determine if [Scull] was aware that the airport was closed,” according to the NTSB.

The report said the plane was in a “near-vertical” position at the time of impact and drove the wreckage deep into the ground. The engine was located roughly five feet below surface level.

“Witnesses on the ground saw the airplane in a vertical nose-low attitude with a loud engine noise as the airplane descended and impacted the ground,” the report stated.

Scull was registered in Tenaha and was issued his pilot license back in August 2010. He is cleared as a private pilot to operate a single-engine aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with his information pictured below.

John Scull’s pilot information from FAA records

However, his “Ratings” indicate that he was not cleared to operate “instruments only” which is what happens when pilots are caught in clouds or bad weather and cannot see the ground. The NTSB concluded this likely contributed to the crash.

“The circumstances of the accident are consistent with the non-instrument rated pilot’s intentional flight into instrument meteorlogical conditions (clouds) which resulted in spatial disorientation and an inflight loss of control.” NTSB Final Crash Report

The investigation found no anomalies with the airframe or the engine that would have helped contribute to a potential crash.

Scull attempted multiple approaches to try and land on the runway, including at one point passing almost 1,000 feet above the center of the runway. At the time of impact, investigators determined he had about one hour left of fuel left in his tanks.