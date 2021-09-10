Nursing center in Longview holds annual 9/11 first responders celebration

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Highland Pines Nursing and Rehab Center in Longview honors local heroes during its annual 9/11 first responders celebration.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2021.

Firefighters, policeman, sheriff deputies and EMTs gathered outside of the facility and took pictures with the staff. Candace Read, the Physician Liaison of the Highland Pines Nursing and Rehab Center, said that they had to change how the annual celebration was held due to COVID-19, after not having the event last year.



“We always got to do it on the inside of the building and have a big fancy brunch. The congressmen would come and the chief of police and the sheriffs department would all come but this year is COVID so we can’t do that,” said Read.

Longview Chief of Police Mike Bishop said it’s a somber day each year on nine eleven and that events like this mean so much to the community. “Its also comforting to know that we have organizations out here that have these events to help remember the tragic events of that day in 2001,” said Bishop.

The nursing and rehab center hopes that next year they are able to gather inside again for this yearly tribute.