Nursing homes are preparing to reopen with new restrictions for visitors

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Nursing homes across East Texas are preparing to reopen on Thursday.

After Governor Abbott shut everything down, he’s given them the green light.

People who got to visit their family members have to follow COVID-19 protocols. The facilities have to be virus free.

The new rules allow residents to have two essential caregivers. Only one can visit a resident at a time.

The facility workers are required to train essential caregivers in how to properly use PPE during their scheduled visits. Family members don’t have to social distance.

People who helped spread awareness to get assisted living centers reopened don’t believe these facilities will be ready in time.

“If they did not apply for Phase 1, which is where they can the plexiglass visits, than they still have to apply,” says Chasity Dillard, Texas Caregivers for Compromise.

“We are working hard to get everything that is required put in place so we can start visitation as soon as possible,” says Misty Miller of Civitas Senior Living.

All caregivers must test negative for the virus at least 14 days before they visit.