TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service confirmed today that it was 100 mph straight line winds that swept through Tyler Tuesday night, causing significant damage to the city’s historic Azalea District.

The winds caused considerable damage, with many trees being uprooted or falling into homes. Charlie Woodrum, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist, said there was initially a tornado warning because they had some initial indication of rotation in the air.

“Based off what we saw on the radar, there was an area of rotation on the front edge of the line, which prompted the tornado warning,” Woodrum said.

He described what many East Texans experienced first-hand: uprooted trees that all fell in the same direction. This is what ultimately helped them decide it was straight line wind damage.

Woodrum stressed the importance of keeping up with the latest forecasts from the NWS and your local meteorologists alike. He said to enable alerts on your cell phone, as they could save your life.