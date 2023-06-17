PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Panola County around 1:15 a.m. on Friday before crossing into Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

NWS said the tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 110 miles per hour and travelled 7.78 miles before ending. The tornado started west of County Road 322 and ended just west of Preston Road.

“It was determined that the tornado touched down to the west of County Road 322 in Panola County where a large tree fell onto a single family home. The tornado then moved to the southeast across the Texas/Louisiana state line towards Johns Gin Road where it produced widespread tree damage all along Johns Gin Road north of Keatchie Marshall Road. From here the tornado moved through a neighborhood to the west of Four Forks Road just north of Keatchie Marshall Road where a number of trees were either uprooted or snapped. This same area was just struck by a tragic tornado in December.” NWS Shreveport

