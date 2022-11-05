ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather service is assessing storm damage in East Texas.

According to NWS Fort Worth, storm survey teams were out in Henderson and Lamar counties on Saturday and will continue surveying through the weekend.

At 2 p.m., their team found “significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado” in Lamar County with wind speeds up to 160 mph.

At 3:30 p.m., a second storm survey team in Henderson County confirmed a tornado impacted the city of Athens. They gave it a preliminary rating of EF-2 with max winds up to 115 mph.

In addition to that, NWS Shreveport provided a preliminary map of possible damage along the paths of “long-tracked” supercells that moved through East Texas and beyond. The map is based on initial reports.

NWS Shreveport found damage in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. They outlined three major damage areas, as follows:

Northwest McCurtain County, OK Pickens, Oklahoma

Red River County to McCurtain County, OK SW Rural areas of Red River County NW of Clarksville Idabel, OK East of Broken Bow, OK

Upshur/Camp/Morris/Bowie counties to Little River, AR West of Daingerfield Near Naples Simms West of New Boston Possibly rural areas of Little River County, AR

Upshur/Morris/Cass Hughes Springs West of Douglassville



East Texans have been documenting damage in the area with several structures destroyed. On Saturday, a Morris County judge said one person is confirmed dead.

Surveys are ongoing through the weekend.