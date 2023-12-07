TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the second day of the trial of Daniel Nyabuto, Detective Michael Skinner was back on the stand to finish his witness testimony.

Skinner recounted how he helped put Deputy Lorenzo Bustos in the ambulance the night of his death.

“I just wanted to be there,” Skinner said.

Skinner rode in the front seat of the ambulance to the hospital, telling the court he felt it was his duty to remain by Bustos’ side.

“We had an escort by multiple law enforcement agencies,” said Skinner

He remembers standing outside the trauma room with other officers all there to support their brother in blue.

“Just standing in disbelief trying to, just feeling helpless at this point, I’m a police officer, we fix things, and I couldn’t fix this one,” said Skinner.

It was on his way home when he learned about Bustos’ death.

“Just before we made it home, we were probably a mile from the house, they called and told me he passed away,” said Skinner.

The prosecution then passed the witness to the defense, who focused on if Detective Skinner and Deputy Bustos had followed proper procedures during the traffic stop they were conducting. Prosecutors asked Skinner why he wasn’t watching Bustos during what was supposed to be his final night of training.

“I don’t believe I put safety aside for this investigation,” said Skinner

The trial continued Thursday evening with Detective Skinner on the stand. On Friday, the prosecution is expected to call more witnesses on their list.