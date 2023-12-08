TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Daniel Nyabuto’s trial continues, a new witness takes the stand and the judge allows for new body and dash cam footage to be shown.

KETK has covered day one and two of the trial.

Day Three

The prosecution called DPS Trooper Kody Gayle to the stand on Friday. Gayle was working on July 28, a 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. shift, covering Smith County when he heard the call for assistance come across the radio.

Gayle was the one to arrest Nyabuto and request a blood test.

Gayle told the jury he was heading home for the day when he heard the call.

“DPS Tyler Communications advised me through the radio that an officer needed assistance and nothing more at that time. So all I knew was general location and an officer needed assistance,” said Gayle.

The prosecution entered Gayle’s body and dash cam footage into evidence and played them in court.

Gayle said when he approached Nyabuto in the car, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from within the car. When Nyabuto was out of the car, Gayle said the strong smell of alcohol persisted.

“At the very beginning when I was first contacted, his speech seemed slow and it is further when I start asking more questions when I observe the speech as well,” said Gayle.

According to Gayle, when he asked Nyabuto if he had been drinking, Nyabuto said no or would avoid the question altogether. Gayle reportedly showed no emotion about the situation and never acknowledged what happened.

“When I first made contact with the driver, the very first thing I noticed was the strong odor of alcohol emitting from within the car, and he slowly turns and looks at me as if he was like in slow motion, as he was staring forward and looking at the overall scene, it just seemed like he had a thousand-yard stare, didn’t seem like he really knew what was going on,” said Gayle.

Gayle explained to the jury what a field sobriety test was and the signs police officers are trained to look for. He got down from the stand and showed the jury examples of what he did that night. Gayle said based on the tests performed that night, Nyabuto was showing signs of high levels of alcohol and he was intoxicated.

Gayle testified some of the blood kits were thrown out because they did not work.

The defense questioned the witness, arguing Gayle should not have thrown away the blood test.

“Would it have been safer for you to safe the second box so that a forensic chemist would have been able to say whether or not it had forensic value? Yes or no?” asked the defense.

Gayle answered, “I’m unsure of that.”

The trial will resume on Monday morning