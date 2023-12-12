TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four new witnesses were called by the state to testify Tuesday morning in the trial of Daniel Nyabuto, focusing on the moments the led up to the crash in which deputy Lorenzo Bustos died.

KETK News has covered days one, two, three and four of the trial.

Video was shown of Nyabuto and his brother at Breaker’s seafood restaurant consuming alcohol. That’s where their night started. The former owner of the restaurant Brandon Hafner testified that Nyabuto and his brother exited the building around 9:24 p.m. the night of the wreck.

The General Manager of Where’s Rufus Sports Bar, Greg Burkhart, testified that there were orders for two Michelob Ultras and 10 shots of Don Julio Tequila.

Bar receipts were also presented, showing Nyabuto’s brother bought two beers and ten shots of tequila that night, totaling $120.

Burkhart also said that they have no records of Nyabuto himself in the bar. He also said that Nyabuto’s brother is a frequent visitor of the bar and regularly buys people rounds of shots.

The prosecution asked, “When it comes to whether or not [Nyabuto] was there that night, that’s strictly going by someone swiped his ID when he came in?” Burkhart responded, “It is.”

Burkhart also testified that the tab was paid at 11:58 p.m., just before the bar’s midnight closing time.

The crash happened 15 minutes after midnight.

It was also revealed in court on Tuesday morning that Nyabuto’s blood test from that night showed a blood alcohol level of 0.144, which is nearly twice the legal limit in Texas.