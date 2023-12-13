TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Day six of Daniel Nyabuto’s trial began on Wednesday with the prosecution continued their witness list.

KETK News has covered days 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Day Six

The prosecution called DPS Sergeant Chad Martin to the stand to discuss the reconstruction of the scene he put together.

Martin said only one set of skid marks were found on the road and they were from the deputy’s Tahoe. This helped determine that the patrol car traveled more than 19 feet when it was hit from behind.

Martin said he obtained a search warrant for the Smith County sheriff’s vehicle and Nyabuto’s vehicle, that allowed him to run a report showing speed and the change of velocity. Martin found that Nyabuto’s car was traveling at 65 mph, in a 55 mph zone five seconds before impact. By the time he noticed the deputy’s car and collided with the vehicle he was traveling a minimum of 35 mph.

The state asked Martin to do a reenactment of the scene and Martin found that there was no line of sight issues and a patrol car could be seen from 600 to 700 feet away. Martin said Nyabuto did have time to switch lanes in time so he didn’t hit the parked vehicle.

“I don’t know what the levels of, you know, those 20 drivers were intoxicated or not, but obviously 20 cars passed, and they were able to change lanes and drive right by them,” said Martin.

The defense then questioned Martin.

They asked Martin if he knew Nyabuto’s or Deputy Bustos’ vision. Martin said no to Nyabuto’s but thought Bustos wore glasses or contacts.

The defense questioned Martin if he knew what phase the moon was when he made the reenactment, to which Martin said he didn’t know. The defense presented a farmer’s almanac to show the moons were different.

Martin was asked if Bustos was to blame for the crash because he was wearing dark clothes without traffic night gear or a flashlight with him while standing behind the vehicle.

The prosecution called for two more witnesses in the afternoon to talk about Nyabuto’s and his brother’s cell phone reports and GPS.

The prosecution will continue to call witnesses Thursday morning at 9 a.m.