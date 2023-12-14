TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Day seven of Daniel Nyabuto’s trial took place Thursday. Nyabuto is accused of the death of a Smith County deputy.

KETK has covered the case since day one.

Day Seven

On Wednesday, the defense finished questioning the state’s expert, Michael Fegely, the founder of CellX. The prosecution called on Fegely to discuss the report he created with the cell phone records to show Nyabuto’s and his brother’s location.

Fegely said the reports given to him by the phone companies warn that the GPS on phones is an estimated location.

Fegely was shown Deputy Bustos’ body cam footage and was asked by the state if he knew Nyabuto’s car was the car that passed by during the traffic stop. Fegely said he never said that.

The defense then asked Fegely if he knew if Nyabuto was in Where’s Rufus instead of 5 miles away. Fegely responded he did not say anyone was in a certain location.

“What we did see consistently was that the same cell site sector was being accessed by both phones as the phones moved, and what I can say is the phones are absolutely moving because the only way you’re going to see those connections from one cell side sector to another cell side sector is with movement,” said Fegely.

The state then introduced their final witness, Dr. Stephen Hastings, a medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Hastings went through the extensive injuries Bustos sustained the night in question and the jury was shown two autopsy pictures.

“There are numerous external injuries that were particularly severe involving his head,” said Dr. Stephen Hastings, medical examiner, Dallas County.

The defense did not question Hastings and the state rested.

The defense’s first witness was Dudley Marchetti, a retired Dallas police officer who said he currently works for Garland PD.

“You can park where you want but it’s not a good idea,” said Marchetti.

Marchetti said Bustos could have stayed in front of the car they pulled over. He said Bustos was the sole cause of the wreck and not Nyabuto.