TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Daniel Nyabuto’s case continues into day eight. Nyabuto is accused of killing Smith County Deputy Bustos.

KETK News has covered the trial since day one.

Day Eight

Dr. Jamie Valentine, a forensic toxicology expert, was brought to the stand.

The defense asked if Valentine thought there was carry over or contamination with the sample.

“Once you’ve introduced a tip into the specimens, you have contaminated the specimen for any further testing,” said Valentine.

Valentine admitted that Nyabuto did consume alcohol but he argues it did not impair him.

“This gentleman drank alcohol, okay, so there is alcohol on board. Now the question is, is his mental and physical faculties impaired by the alcohol? I don’t believe they are. But he does have alcohol on board,” said Valentine.

Dusty Harrington, an accident reconstructionist for Addison engineering, said the state’s reconstruction was not right. He claimed he could tell a go pro was used and he said a go pro is not good to use to recreate lighting.

“In my experience in doing many of these tests, I do not feel that that video properly represents what he would have been able to see,” said Harrington.

Harrington said he disagreed with the DPS reconstruction report on what Nyabuto could see.

“One thing I do significantly disagree with is the officers determined that the vehicle was visible past, I believe it was a little over 700 feet, due to the obstructions of the tree line on the right side. Now, one I don’t disagree that it was visible, however, they put emphasis on visibility,” said Harrington.

Harrington criticized an emergency lane change in the reenactment. Adding that for anyone driving, drunk or not, hitting the patrol car and Bustos, would have been close.

Today, the state and the defense rested their cases. The jury was released, and are expected to deliberate on Jan. 9th, 2024.