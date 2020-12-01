Off-duty Tatum officer crashes into Henderson church, puts departments under scrutiny

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas police departments are under scrutiny after an off-duty officer crashed his car into a church in Henderson on October 23.

Body camera footage from responding Henderson PD officers obtained by “The Henderson News” and shared with KETK News shows Tatum police officer Parker Sweeney, still in his uniform, and his wife outside of First United Methodist Church in Henderson after wrecking his truck around midnight.

Shortly after the accident, when “The Henderson News” tried to learn about it, they were surprised at the push back they received from city officials. It took nearly three weeks for the footage to be released.

Investigators said Sweeney told them he was on his way to the hospital to check on a woman who had been beaten, but had originally given Henderson Police the address to a local middle school.

“To my knowledge hospitals don’t receive visitors after 11, especially with the pandemic going on,” said The Henderson News editor, Dan Moore. Dan Moore, Henderson News Editor

Footage of the scene showed Sweeney had crashed into one of the pillars, causing chunks of brick to be scattered around. The truck was undrivable and had to be towed away.

Sweeney did not receive a field sobriety test or even a ticket for the wreck. Tatum Police said they had no comment on the footage or the incident.

Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor said he stands by his department, saying there wasn’t enough evidence at the scene to file charges.

“He states in his incident report, that he was looking for alcohol. Was there alcohol in the car? He didn’t smell any. Were there pills in the car? He didn’t see any.” Henderson Police Chief, Chad Taylor

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has been in the public eye. He was fired from his position as City Marshall in Mount Enterprise two years ago. He refused to enforce a traffic ticket quota, and he later sued the city for wrongful termination.

“We will report the news no matter who’s involved uh and so that’s just who we are and what we do,” Moore said.