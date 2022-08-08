UPDATE: Two people are now confirmed dead in an 18-wheeler roll over Monday off Toll 49 and Highway 110.

According to DPS a truck traveling northbound on Highway 110 exit ramp left the roadway to the left and overcorrected to the right. Truck rolled one and a half times coming to a rest on its top.

UPDATE: DPS just confirmed one person is dead and another person is currently pinned in the cab of an 18-wheeler roll over off Toll 49 and Highway 110.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 is closed due to overturned 18-wheeler.

The exit for 110 is blocked. Several ambulances and firetrucks from Lindale are currently on the scene.

Officials on the scene have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.