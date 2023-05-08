LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Longview on Sunday.

According to Longview police, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Morrison Street in Longview after a call came in about a man armed with a gun.

Several minutes later, officers at the location encountered a suspect.

“During the encounter, the male reached for and produced a handgun,” according to a release from Longview Police. “The officer then shot, striking the suspect. The officers on scene then summoned EMS and rendered first aid. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Per standard procedure, Texas Rangers were requested to conduct the investigation.

LPD asks that anyone with more information related to this investigation to contact them or the Rangers.