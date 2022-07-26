CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department were called to a residence in the 800 block of East Bowie Avenue for a disturbance involving firearms.

Assisted by the Houston County Sheriff’s office, they arrived on the scene to learn the person causing the disturbance was Michael Chase McDaniel (age 35 from Crockett). McDaniel had a protective order issued against him, prohibiting him from being at the residence. McDaniel refused to exit the residence, and at one point, armed himself with a sawed-off shotgun, police said.

Attempts at communicating with McDaniel from outside the residence were unsuccessful causing officers to make entry into the home taking McDaniel into custody, officials said, and he was found in a room with a sawed-off shotgun and rifle.

McDaniel was taken to the Houston County Jail and charged with violation of a protective order two or more times within 12 months, prohibited weapon, and unlawful possession of firearm by felon. All three charges are 3rd degree felonies and McDaniel’s bond was set at $30,000