A tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Jan. 31.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people are safe after being trapped in an RV by a fallen tree in Smith County, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Wind Dancer. The residents told KETK News that they escaped through the emergency exit on the RV.

According to Terry Linder with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, two trees fell and hit two different RVs, splitting one of them in half. The resident of the RV that was split in half luckily was not home, officials said.

Harold Howard, who lives in the RV, said he was on his computer when he heard a loud crack and the tree fell on the RV causing things to crash on top of him.

Howard said his wife and two dogs were trapped in the back of the RV, but community members and the fire marshal’s office were able to help her escape.

Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene.

KETK News is working to get the latest information and will update this story as information becomes available.