Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two separate crashes lead to a four vehicle crash on Highway 69, according to DPS Public Information Officer for Adam Albritton.

Albritton said the first crashed occurred after one vehicle failed to yield to the other one. Soon after, two other vehicles tried to stop for the first crash but were not able to before adding to the incident.

Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash has since been cleared.

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.