CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a man they say is a “danger to the community.”

39-year-old Robert Scott Bacot was last seen in the water at the aqua vista area of Lake Jacksonville. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department are searching in the area for him.

Officials didn’t say why they were searching for Bacot, but did say he is considered a danger to the community at this time.

The sheriff’s office asked for the community to keep their doors and cars locked while they search.