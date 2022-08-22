SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There was a single-vehicle crash in Smith County on Highway 31 East on Monday, said Josh Joplin, the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable.

A white pick-up truck was involved in the wreck, and the front of the vehicle was damaged. The crash happened in the 24200 block of the highway, and officials encouraged people to avoid the area.

The constable’s office responded to the scene along with DPS and Smith County Emergency Services District 2. Jackson Heights VFD and Christus EMS also assisted.