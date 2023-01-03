MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery at the Delton’s Corner convenience store in Lone Star.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, around 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 an unknown person entered the store located at the intersection of SH 155 and FM 729 and took out a weapon.

“The individual then demanded money from the employee and fled the scene on foot,” officials said. “The driver of a truck may be a witness to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Chuck Rogers at 903-665-3961.

Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

