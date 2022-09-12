NOTE: The content of this article could be disturbing, discretion is advised.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was arrested last week and is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, exposing himself, and chasing down another woman as she walked and physically assaulted her, according to documents.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Aug. 26, a 57-year-old Athens woman was walking down La Acres Road at around 2:30 p.m. when a man who was riding on a side-by-side started to follow her. The woman told officials the man began asking her over and over again if she wanted a ride and she told him no.

The woman said she began to run away from the man and that is when he got off his side-by-side and began to chase after her. According to the victim’s statement, the man grabbed her by her breast trying to pull her down. She reported that is when she threw her drink in his face and was able to get away.

Authorities said later that same day, a 76-year-old Athens woman was home alone asleep in her bed. She reported she was awoken by an unknown white male sitting on her bed touching her hip. According to the woman, she did not know the man.

The woman reported to have been in fear for her life and after several attempts to get away from the man she was unable. Court documents say the woman sat down in order to catch her breath and the man sat down next to her, pulled down his pants, and masturbated. The victim said afterwards the man left without incident.

Officials said “the unidentified white male” in both incidents was later identified as Andrew David Barlow.

Barlow was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office with indecent assault, burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony and indecent exposure. Total bond amount for all three charges was $60,000. Barlow bonded out and was released the next day.