GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement are attempting to negotiate with a barricaded subject in Gun Barrel City Wednesday morning.

Gun Barrel City Police were dispatched to the area of Boshart Way after gunshots were heard. While in the area, law enforcement heard shots fired and called the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office around 10:15 a.m., according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

A tactical team from HCSO are in the area along with Gun Barrel City PD, DPS, Precinct 1 Constable and Precinct 2 Constable. Officials are attempting to negotiate with the barricaded suspect.

There are no known injuries at this time, according to Hillhouse, and people should avoid the area of Boshart Way and Legendary Lane.

This is a developing story. KETK will update this article as we learn more.