Officials discuss future of oldest house in Tyler, decide to reuse the building

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- On Tuesday, Tyler officials changed the zoning and classification for the oldest house in the city.

The home was built is 1847. It is 174 years old and is located on South College Avenue.

In May, community members came together to discuss whether the home should be torn down.

Despite it’s history, the house has not been designated as a landmark. For this reason, city officials said they could not make a decision on the demolition.

But, some new changes were proposed about the issue during the Tuesday meeting.

“What’s being proposed today is rezoning to what is called adaptive reuse, which means it can be part resident and part an office space,” said David Hudson, Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The discussion of the future of the house was initially brought up after Tyler residents started a petition. More than 200 people wanted to preserve the home.