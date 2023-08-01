LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The increasing need for internet access stretches across East Texas.

The Texas Broadband Developmental Office made a stop in Longview today to hear from East Texans to help develop the area’s next Digital Opportunity Plan.

The internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity in every East Texan’s home.

“The internet is really critical for folks to be able to get online for education, healthcare, work, all of those things,” said Molly Weiner, Director of Local Regional Planning Connected Nation.

The plan is preparing for federal funding that is coming to the state.

“We are collecting information for the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan which will be a road map for the state on ways to make sure everyone can access and afford and use the internet,” said Weiner.

In a public meeting on Tuesday night in Longview, residents were able to express their concerns to help find a permanent solution.

A council member from the City of Van came with open ears.

“We have broadband services in the city of Van, but when you start going to the outskirts of Van and the school district, it’s kind of limited,” said Van City Councilman, Mark Heatwole.

Heatwole said East Texas is mostly rural and believes people in the deep areas are left out.

“I feel that we need to make sure that the students can get access to broadband when they are outside of the city,” said Heatwole.

When and if broadband is made available for everyone, a big question residents have is how much will it cost and whether it will be reliable.

“The plan is going to work on ways to address affordability to make sure that all families are able to access the internet with that affordable price,” said Weiner.

After the plan is developed, it will go before the federal government in the fall.

If you were not able to make the meeting you can still share your experiences at this link.