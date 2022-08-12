Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said.

Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver leaned out of a window and shot a female construction worker with a BB gun, authorities said.

Several deputies responded to the assault and tried to find the vehicle but could not locate it. The construction worker was not injured and was able to return to work.