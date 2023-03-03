CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced on Wednesday to 45 years in prison after police found 107 grams of methamphetamine in his car, authorities said.

Micah Staley was convicted in Cherokee County of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, which is a first-degree felony, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth Jr.

Staley was convicted of the offense in the 2nd Judicial District Court. He was arrested after Jacksonville Police Officer Michael Torres executed an arrest warrant.

The DA’s office said police used a drug dog named Rambo and found meth, heroin, marijuana and methadone inside Staley’s vehicle. Authorities said the man confessed he was selling drugs.

At the court, the jury was presented with evidence that Staley was previously convicted of two felonies. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half and made the recommendation of a 45 year sentence. Judge R. Chris Day sentenced Staley into the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

The DA’s office thanked Michael Torres, Nathan Acker, Joey Ray and Logan Smith with the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office for tackling this case. Assistant District Attorneys Jonathan Richey and David Broom represented the state in court, and Staley was represented by Srav Muralidahar of Tyler.