LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The heat continues to make its presence known.

“It’s hot out here,” said Jim Beggerly, who is a licensed fishing guide.“ It’s difficult to fish in the afternoon.”

With temperatures once again near 100 degrees, not many people who fish were out on Lake Palestine Thursday.

That’s mainly due to fish trying to stay out of the hot sun. Beggerly said if you plan to get out on the water this weekend, get out early.

“Try to get out here around 6:30 in the morning,” he said. “That’s sunrise time this time of year.

With the Fourth of July approaching, tons of East Texans will be out enjoying the water.

Beggerly said it’s important to take care of yourself.

“Be out there with water, a hat that covers your ears, and sunscreen,” he added.

If you are out on the water when the heat is intense, Beggerly adds that you should find some shade.

“There are places that you can go that happen to be shadier than others,” he said.

Micah Wolfe, owner of Lake Palestine Resort, said despite high temperatures recently, the fishing numbers so far in the year have been positive.

“Fishing has been great all of spring, “said Wolfe. “Of course, with the summer it starts to slow down with the heat but the fishing is still going really strong.”

The lake is expected to be packed with visitors celebrating Independence Day in a matter of days.

Wolfe expects a good turnout for the holiday weekend.

“We’re probably expecting a couple hundred people out here Friday and Saturday night,” Wolfe said. “So it should be very busy. “

Wolfe also tells KETK News it’s the lake’s busiest time of the year.