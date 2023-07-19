RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Some county officials in East Texas are looking at the possibility of more burn bans being issued in the near future due to high temperatures and a lack of rain.

“We know that the burn ban is coming,” said John Clary, Henderson Economic Development Corporation.

Houston and Polk counties are now under a local state of disaster. County judges issued a burn ban for the next several days over current dry conditions.

Compared with 2022, 27 out of 28 East Texas counties were under a burn ban by mid-July.

Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley told KETK News that conditions are relatively similar in the area compared to Houston County.

“We’re seeing a lot of the same things across East Texas. Rusk County is no different,” said Dooley. “Lack of rain, lots of dry wind [and] the humidity is really low.”

He said he’s seen worse in previous years though.

“We’ve had it a lot drier before so we’re right in where we figure we’re supposed to be,” added Dooley.

Dooley said he and the rest of his team are watching the conditions daily to see what could happen next if things continue to get worse.

Dooley also told KETK that he is expecting a burn ban to be put in place in Rusk County in the next couple of weeks.

“I’ve already briefed our commissioners and the county judge on the possibility of having a burn ban here in effect in the next few weeks,” he said.

Dooley said it’s something they don’t want to do but might have to do because of the conditions.