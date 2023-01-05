GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday.

According to officials, Retha Pauls was last seen in Longview at a home in the 3400 block of Tyron Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

She is 5’5″, 165 pounds with short sandy brown hair and green eyes. The sheriff’s office said Pauls is believed to be driving a white 2006 Ford F150 that has scrap metal in the bed and damage from a previous accident.

“Pauls’ truck also has a white decal of an unknown name on the back window,” officials said. “She suffers from a medical condition and needs her medication as well.”

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-236-8400.