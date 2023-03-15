HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Harrison County said on Wednesday they are looking for a 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Harleton and Lake Deerwood area.

Jose Roman Teniente is described by the sheriff’s office as 5’8″ about 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Teniente has brown facial hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and tan boots.

Officials said he has a tattoo of a sun with a face on one of his wrists and was last seen walking in the north-western part of the county in the Harleton and Lake Deerwood area.

Anyone with information on Teniente’s location is asked to contact Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom at 903-923-4000.